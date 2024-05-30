Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 274,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ON by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

ONON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of ONON opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.17. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $42.96.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $504.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.30 million. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

