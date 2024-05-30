Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,070 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.25% of Rambus worth $18,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Rambus by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the third quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $932,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,618.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $932,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,618.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $255,045.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,128.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $7,606,063. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

RMBS opened at $55.04 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $76.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 78.14% and a return on equity of 16.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

