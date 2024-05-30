Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 11,102 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,102 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $341.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.58.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

