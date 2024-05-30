Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 1,681 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,500,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 82,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,151,000 after buying an additional 19,217 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $652,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.54.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

TT opened at $321.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $338.09. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,876.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,770 shares in the company, valued at $25,592,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,979 shares of company stock worth $6,603,372. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

