Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 22,680 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,680 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.28% of Denali Therapeutics worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,736,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,073,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,042,000 after purchasing an additional 393,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,632,000 after purchasing an additional 354,798 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,971,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 621,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 308,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,471.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,006.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,896,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,471.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,006.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Stories

