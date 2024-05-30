Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Takes $10.49 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 459,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,487,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.07% of Avantor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Avantor by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Avantor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

NYSE AVTR opened at $23.57 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

