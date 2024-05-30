Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,116 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth $1,820,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $3,745,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Insmed by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 33,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insmed by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Insmed by 898.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 294,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 265,457 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $53.55 on Thursday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $200,353.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $200,353.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,231 shares of company stock worth $1,177,186 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Insmed from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Insmed from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Insmed from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INSM

About Insmed

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.