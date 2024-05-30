Assetmark Inc. Buys 420 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UI. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UI shares. Barclays upped their target price on Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Ubiquiti stock opened at $141.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.86 and its 200 day moving average is $122.72. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $189.52.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

