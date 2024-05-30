Assetmark Inc. Grows Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,839,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,092,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,563,000 after acquiring an additional 32,059 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Waters by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 973,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $322,017,000 after acquiring an additional 550,112 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $228,388,000 after acquiring an additional 212,754 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,286,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $327.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.07. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $367.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.78.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

