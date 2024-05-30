AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 782,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,334 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $52,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $76.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.05. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $79.36.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

