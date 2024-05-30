Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 140,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 173,029 shares.The stock last traded at $39.02 and had previously closed at $38.93.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.59.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $37.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 12.2% during the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 4.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 3.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 661,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 14.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

