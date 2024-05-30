Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) COO Sells $587,792.10 in Stock

Posted by on May 30th, 2024

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSMGet Free Report) COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,734.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark L. Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 1st, Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $75.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.14. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.91 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. Equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AXSM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Axsome Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 403.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 22,927.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.