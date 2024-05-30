Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) COO Sells $587,792.10 in Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,734.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark L. Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $75.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.14. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.91 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. Equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXSM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 403.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 22,927.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

