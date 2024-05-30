Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Down to $5.96

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.96, but opened at $5.84. Azul shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 245,010 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.12.

Azul Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Research analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Azul

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Azul in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Azul by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

