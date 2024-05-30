AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.37

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.37 and last traded at $85.36, with a volume of 58383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial cut shares of AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZZ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Get AZZ alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZZ

AZZ Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. AZZ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AZZ by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,726,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,750,000 after acquiring an additional 28,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AZZ by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 106,091 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in AZZ by 4,165.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,694,000 after acquiring an additional 400,526 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AZZ by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 18,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in AZZ by 4,211.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 365,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after acquiring an additional 357,110 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.