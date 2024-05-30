Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) EVP Maria C. Borras Sells 55,980 Shares

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 256.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.94.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

