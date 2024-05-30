Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Holdings Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,751 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.28% of Ball worth $51,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Ball by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 141,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BALL. Barclays increased their price objective on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Ball Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Ball stock opened at $66.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.62. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

