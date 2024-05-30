BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Up 659.4% in May

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, an increase of 659.4% from the April 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Performance

Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $6.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0427 dividend. This is a boost from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.73%.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

