Bank of America Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reissued by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00. Bank of America's price target suggests a potential upside of 4.06% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 1.66. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company's revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 19.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 182,206 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $894,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Oscar Health by 270.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 193,512 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,071,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

