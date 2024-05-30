Bank of America Reaffirms Neutral Rating for UiPath (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.52% from the stock’s previous close.

PATH has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

NYSE PATH opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -107.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. UiPath has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $165,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $645,916,000 after buying an additional 2,673,718 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $48,267,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in UiPath by 3,273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,564,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after buying an additional 1,518,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $15,543,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

