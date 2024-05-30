Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Baxter International from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BAX

Baxter International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,935,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,848,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,992,000 after buying an additional 3,993,537 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,307,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,836,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $408,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,357,000 after acquiring an additional 498,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.