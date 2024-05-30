Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 3.4 %

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $14.70.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

