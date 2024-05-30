Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Gap Down to $984.00

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $984.00, but opened at $962.70. Biglari shares last traded at $962.70, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.
