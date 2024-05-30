BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670,569 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNTX. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 657.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $93.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 186.46 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.74. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $85.21 and a 12-month high of $125.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $203.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.70.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

