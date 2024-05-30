Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.87

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 150909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

BVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Bioventus Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.51 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $29,865.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,334.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,720 shares of company stock worth $80,435 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Juniper Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Bioventus by 2.7% during the third quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 6,833,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,552,000 after purchasing an additional 176,870 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,035,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 135,168 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 48,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

