BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF stock opened at $50.14 on Thursday. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1987 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.