Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,532 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $154.53 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $96.10 and a 1 year high of $164.43. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

