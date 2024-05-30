Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) CEO Buys $1,000,008.00 in Stock

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Jay Sills bought 58,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Bowhead Specialty Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of BOW stock opened at $26.29 on Thursday. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $26.88.
Bowhead Specialty Company Profile
