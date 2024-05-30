Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Director Sells $100,034.12 in Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $100,034.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,802.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

BYD opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.26 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 14.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,442,000 after acquiring an additional 167,849 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,121 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,031,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,276,000 after purchasing an additional 274,876 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.5% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,868,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,899,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,864,000 after purchasing an additional 73,491 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Stories

