BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,362 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BP by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,418,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,909,000 after purchasing an additional 349,766 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 500,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after buying an additional 65,425 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 487,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after acquiring an additional 59,379 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

NYSE BP opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $40.84.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). BP had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. BP’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

