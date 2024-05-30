Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Gap Up to $4.62

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.62, but opened at $4.80. Brandywine Realty Trust shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 105,116 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.34). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.41%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -49.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $637,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 26.9% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $56,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 44.2% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 512,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 157,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 138,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.