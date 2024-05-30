Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Brookfield Business Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 1.3 %

BBU opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.44. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.63). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Desjardins raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

