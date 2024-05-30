Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:BBU.UN opened at C$24.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.54. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of C$16.86 and a 52-week high of C$31.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

