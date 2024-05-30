Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BEP.UN opened at C$36.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.71, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.62, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$32.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of C$27.43 and a one year high of C$43.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

