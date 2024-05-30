C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Upgraded by Northland Securities to Outperform

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 46.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get C3.ai alerts:

View Our Latest Report on C3.ai

C3.ai Stock Performance

C3.ai stock opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.74. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.92 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the third quarter valued at $25,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in C3.ai by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.