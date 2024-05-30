CAE (NYSE:CAE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. CAE had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $835.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

CAE Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CAE opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. CAE has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

