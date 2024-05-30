Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Director Richard N. Massey Sells 25,752 Shares of Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) Director Richard N. Massey sold 25,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $499,073.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 248,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,158.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cannae Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of CNNE opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.94). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 74.62%. The company had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 48.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cannae by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

