Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Invests $26,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWMC opened at $115.53 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $74.63 and a 1 year high of $96.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14.

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (EWMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index consisting of mid-cap US firms. EWMC was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

