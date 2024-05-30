Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CZMWY opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.16. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of $77.44 and a 52-week high of $134.60.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

