Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CZMWY opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.16. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of $77.44 and a 52-week high of $134.60.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carl Zeiss Meditec
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Is It Time to Lock in Profits on These 3 Overbought Stocks?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- GigaCloud Technology Launches BaaS for B2B Marketplace Platform
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Abercrombie & Fitch First Quarter Earnings Surge to New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.