Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASY. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $325.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.55. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.50 and a 52-week high of $344.61.

Casey's General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.63.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

