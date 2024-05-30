Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Down 11.4%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $82.56 and last traded at $84.33. 1,860,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 4,661,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

Celsius Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day moving average is $69.59.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. Celsius’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,101,696 shares of company stock valued at $136,706,859. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

