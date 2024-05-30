Cheesecake Factory’s (CAKE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $41.25.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $151,778.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 59,030 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 317,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after acquiring an additional 60,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

