Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Shares Gap Down to $49.12

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.12, but opened at $47.92. Cheniere Energy Partners shares last traded at $48.41, with a volume of 17,285 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CQP. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 275.07% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,952,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,776,000 after purchasing an additional 802,824 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,119,000 after acquiring an additional 298,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 170.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,232,000 after acquiring an additional 246,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,624,000 after acquiring an additional 167,567 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $5,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.



Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

