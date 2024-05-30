Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Now Covered by Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.80.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $106.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $83.79 and a 12-month high of $132.91.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,809,000 after buying an additional 334,088 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,265,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 234,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,823,000 after acquiring an additional 135,462 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $14,227,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 61.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 275,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,529,000 after purchasing an additional 104,850 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

