China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Up 837.5% in May

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 837.5% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

China Resources Beer Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CRHKY opened at $8.73 on Thursday. China Resources Beer has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $14.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70.

China Resources Beer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from China Resources Beer’s previous dividend of $0.07.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

