Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Ciena were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth $77,883,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $73,476,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Ciena by 267.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 550,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,769,000 after purchasing an additional 400,713 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $422,535,000 after purchasing an additional 371,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 5,021,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,028,000 after buying an additional 368,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Down 0.3 %

CIEN stock opened at $49.35 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $175,665.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 230,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,543,750.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $207,633.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,094,291.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $175,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 230,001 shares in the company, valued at $11,543,750.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,473 shares of company stock worth $1,715,991. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.89.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

