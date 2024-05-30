Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,182,464.43 in Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $1,182,464.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,223,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,711,409.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 294,811 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $1,202,828.88.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CIFR stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.08. Cipher Mining Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 2.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIFR. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

