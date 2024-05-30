Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Major Shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury Sells 294,811 Shares

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 294,811 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $1,202,828.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,519,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,560,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $1,182,464.43.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

Cipher Mining stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 2.32. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,134,000 after buying an additional 2,164,383 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,733,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 765,238 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $9,901,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,240,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after buying an additional 1,090,811 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 358,897 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

