Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) CEO Richard Mack Buys 116,000 Shares of Stock

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Mack purchased 116,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $832,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,322,304.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Mack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Richard Mack purchased 44,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $319,000.00.

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of CMTG opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 26.27 and a current ratio of 26.27. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.64 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.32%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -161.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $710,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 322,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 28.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Further Reading

