Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) CEO Richard Mack Purchases 44,000 Shares

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Mack purchased 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,435,853 shares in the company, valued at $17,659,934.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard Mack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Richard Mack purchased 116,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $832,880.00.

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYSE:CMTG opened at $6.99 on Thursday. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 26.27 and a current ratio of 26.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Claros Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $58.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.32%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -161.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CMTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 349.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,455,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,810,000 after buying an additional 30,377 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

