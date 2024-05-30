Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter Sells 7,994 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $581,883.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,140,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,029,005.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $2,196,364.70.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $701,844.78.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,015 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total transaction of $892,937.40.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,029 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $725,741.31.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 44,154 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total transaction of $4,166,812.98.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,991 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $751,553.55.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $1,000,898.88.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,968 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $757,597.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $788,963.70.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET opened at $75.22 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.87.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

